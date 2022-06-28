A FORMER Kelso High and Charles Sturt University Bathurst student celebrated a win at the recent Australian Accounting Awards.
David Dillon is the national president of the Virtual CFO Association, which won the Network of the Year Title at the awards in Sydney.
Mr Dillon - who graduated from Kelso High in 1987 - is also the managing director of Sydney accounting firm Custodian Backoffice.
He said the Virtual CFO Association is "an elite peer network of experienced corporate CFOs [chief financial officers], who work along industry sectors and across a portfolio of clients".
He said these clients "tend to be growing, small to medium, privately owned businesses that can't yet justify the investment in a full-time internal CFO, but need a seasoned strategic finance leader to work with them, their tax accountant and bookkeeper to help them see where they are heading and [give] peace of mind that they are on track".
Mr Dillon said the award presented to the Virtual CFO Association is the only one of its kind in Australia and "serves as recognition of the respect within the accounting industry for the association".
