Western Advocate

Australian Accounting Awards night success for ex-Bathurst man David Dillon

June 28 2022 - 6:30am
BIG STAGE: David Dillon at the Australian Accounting Awards. Photo: SUPPLIED

A FORMER Kelso High and Charles Sturt University Bathurst student celebrated a win at the recent Australian Accounting Awards.

