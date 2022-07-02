Western Advocate
Meet the new police on the beat in Bathurst

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 2 2022 - 6:28am, first published 4:30am
NEW RECRUITS: Nadienne Roffey, Xander Ruggeri, Hannah Waldon and Melanie Phillips, with Supt Bob Noble.

CHIFLEY Police District has received an additional four police following on from the graduation of Class 353 from the Goulburn Police Academy last week.

