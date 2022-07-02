CHIFLEY Police District has received an additional four police following on from the graduation of Class 353 from the Goulburn Police Academy last week.
Superintendent Bob Noble, Chifley's highest ranking police officer, welcomed they new recruits saying they brought with them them a mix of life experience and the best training in the world.
He said the four new probationary constables came out of the latest class, with one officer to be based in Lithgow, and three in Bathurst.
"We are always looking to enhance our capability and these officers bring with them the freshest, most contemporary training.
"They are one of the first classes to come out [of the academy] with the full training in respect of pursuits. That's a significant step forward in the way we are delivering our training.
"It brings risk with it but obviously part of that training is about analysing and assessing risk and making appropriate decisions.
"This is what we expect from these young people.
"It is a lot to ask but I have full confidence in our training regime, it is some of the best training in the world and we are looking forward to what they bring," he said.
Nadienne Roffey was among the new recruits to take to the beat on Monday.
Originally from Canberra, Constable Roffey said she was attracted to the career because "it gives a good mix of different roles and also an ability to get out in community and interact with people."
Constable Xander Ruggeri will be based in Lithgow. He's following in the steps of his step-dad and uncle who are already in the NSW Police Service.
He said he was drawn to the profession because there were so many avenues to go down professionally, and he liked the idea of helping people when they needed it.
Constable Melanie Phillips has been part of NSW Police for seven years, working at Police Link.
She said it had always been in the back of her mind to move into front line policing.
"After answering emergency calls I wanted to be there rather than behind the phone," she said adding it felt great to have taken the plunge.
All four officers were among a 200-strong cohort to graduate this month, with the group sworn-in by Acting Police Commissioner David Hudson
The 200 probationary constables have been deployed to police stations across the state where they will complete their year of on-the-job training.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said every Attestation ceremony was a significant occasion for the Police Force and the community.
"I congratulate our newest probationary constables, who will be deployed to areas where they are needed the most," Mr Toole said.
In 2019 the NSW Government announced a record investment in police, with an additional 1500 officers over four years and committed $60 million to upgrade the Goulburn Police Academy.
"We are proud to offer our continued support to the NSW Police Force to ensure it has the very best people, training facilities, and technology to keep our communities safe," Mr Toole said.
Acting Police Commissioner David Hudson said the ceremony was an important opportunity to recognise the commitment of Class 353, as well as their families and friends.
"Behind every police officer and every probationary constable is a family and a network that plays a critical role in supporting our people," Acting Commissioner Hudson said.
"It's more important than ever that we ensure our police have our utmost support so that they can enjoy long and successful careers.
