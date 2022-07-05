For nearly three decades, the six flag poles alongside Evans Bridge have showcased Bathurst's proud promotion of a multicultural Australia.
While the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags are permanent fixtures in the display, the other three flag poles are changed monthly to reflect the national celebratory day of various countries.
Right now, a noteworthy exception is the Ukrainian flag, which the Lions Club of Bathurst [who own the flags and the flag poles] purchased recently to show support for the country in their ongoing fight to repel Russia.
But the Ukrainian flag is the latest addition to the Lions Club's 70-odd strong arsenal of flags.
"At the beginning of the month, we look at what country is due for their day," Lions Club of Bathurst member Dom Chircop said.
"Alongside Ukraine, we now have the United States and Canada, as both their national days [Independence Day and Canada Day] occur in July."
The flag poles were first launched in 1993, and the Lions Club has gradually added flags each year to increase the number of nations represented.
Mr Chircop said the club originally started with Commonwealth-aligned countries, before branching out into other flags from around the globe.
"It's a great way to greet visitors into our town, and depending on the month, we always get fond comments from people of other nationalities," he said.
"We've had people drive into town who have never been here before who have rung us up thanking us for flying their flags, namely visitors from India and Pakistan."
The flag poles have also been a location of significant annual community celebrations, such as Philippine Independence in June and Wales' St David's Day in March.
"We have ceremonies for both, and Bathurst locals from both of those backgrounds take a great deal of pride in the raising of their flag each year," Mr Chircop said.
"I personally take a great deal of pride in the raising of Malta's flag, as I'm Maltese, although securing that flag was not without its fair share of problems."
Each flag costs the club hundreds of dollars, with the Aboriginal flag being the most expensive among their collection.
The club has raised funds for the flags through the many fundraising initiatives they organise around town, such as community barbecues and gold coin donations at the Bathurst Lions' Farmers' Market.
State and federal government funding has also contributed to securing the flags.
Mr Chircop said the significance of the flags will only grow into the future as Bathurst's population grows.
"Bathurst is definitely growing, and as it grows, we'll have more people from other parts of the world move here," he said.
"The least we can do is honour their country of origin with a flag along the highway."
On average, the club adds around three flags to their collection each year, depending on available funds.
