In a show of solidarity for Ukraine in their ongoing plight to repel Russia, the Lions Club of Bathurst have raised the Ukrainian flag for the first time at the Evans Bridge flag display.
The blue and yellow flag will fly alongside the Australian flag for the rest of the month on one of the three flagpoles that are consistently changed over depending on which national day is being celebrated.
Advertisement
Lions Club of Bathurst member Dom Chircop said the Ukrainian flag is a notable exception, having been brought forward from its month of independence to honour the country's resilience against Russia.
"The date of Ukrainian independence is August 24, but we thought we'd fly the flag now to honour their fight for freedom," Mr Chircop said.
"They're fighting for all of us in a way, as Russia's invasion is having a significant impact on global politics and the economy."
Fellow Lions Club member Judy Chircop said it's sad to see the conflict continue to rage on, as it achieves nothing for global stability.
"It seems to be going nowhere, and I really feel sorry for the Ukrainians," Ms Chircop said.
"The United Nations can't do anything about it, and I think Western countries need to do more. This can't keep going on."
The flying of the Ukrainian flag follows a similar gesture from Bathurst Regional Council earlier in the year to light up the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon in Ukrainian colours.
The flagpoles near Evans Bridge are owned and maintained by the Lions Club of Bathurst, with the Ukrainian flag joining some 70 flags already in the club's collection.
"It [the Ukrainian flag] cost us around $363," Mr Chircop said.
"The funds we put towards new flags come from the many fundraising initiatives we organise around town, such as community barbecues and gold coin donations at the Bathurst Lions' Farmers' Market."
Ukraine's flag is one of three new flags recently purchased by the Lions Club of Bathurst.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.