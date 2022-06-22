Western Advocate
Our Places

Bathurst Lions Club raises Ukraine's flag for first time along Evans Bridge

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy and Dom Chircop with the Ukrainian flag at the Evans Bridge flagpoles. Picture: Phil Blatch

In a show of solidarity for Ukraine in their ongoing plight to repel Russia, the Lions Club of Bathurst have raised the Ukrainian flag for the first time at the Evans Bridge flag display.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.