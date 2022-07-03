Western Advocate
Photos

Macquarie Raiders defeated Wellington Cowboys 36-30

By Tom Barber
Updated July 3 2022 - 7:58am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macquarie Raiders have held on to claim a thrilling win in an entertaining clash with the Wellington Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Apex Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.