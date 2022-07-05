Western Advocate
In Depth

Mat Rue calls time on racing career for former Shirley Turnbull Memorial champion Fouroeight

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 5 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT CAREER: Fouroeight's most memorable moment will be his dominant upset victory in the 2021 Group 2 Shirley Turnbull Memorial. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

"HE'S more than a horse to me."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.