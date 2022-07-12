THERE were furs, an outfit from a wedding in the 1960s and a London fireman's helmet when the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club celebrated its 35th birthday with a morning tea recently.
Members were asked to wear something "retro" and they embraced the theme, showing plenty of imagination.
Advertisement
The special guest at the morning tea was mayor Robert Taylor, who congratulated the club on reaching the milestone and said friendship, fellowship and fun was at the heart of Bathurst Ladies Probus.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
He cut a celebratory cake with club member Dell Baines as part of the formal part of the proceedings.
The retro fashion prize was won by Fay King, who was in an outfit worn by her mother at Fay's wedding in 1968.
Bathurst Ladies Probus Club started in 1987, when its first president was June Darke, and these days has almost 80 members.
The club meets monthly, has guest speakers and organises regular outings for members.
Club members say new members are welcomed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.