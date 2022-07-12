Western Advocate

All dressed up for Bathurst Ladies Probus Club's morning tea to celebrate 35th birthday

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 12 2022 - 3:36am, first published 12:05am
THERE were furs, an outfit from a wedding in the 1960s and a London fireman's helmet when the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club celebrated its 35th birthday with a morning tea recently.

