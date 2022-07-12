Western Advocate

It's a date: Postponements behind it, World War Two exhibition is going ahead

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:42am, first published 8:00am
ALMOST THERE: Alan McRae and fellow organisers are in the final straight now before a World War Two exhibition is held at the Bathurst Showground.

CURATOR Alan McRae hopes the wait will be worth it for an upcoming World War Two exhibition at the Bathurst Showground.

