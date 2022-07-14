Western Advocate
Bathurst's Carillon Theatrical Society to present Oliver! at Keystone 1889

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 14 2022 - 6:00am
Patrick Sinclair (Mr. Bumble), Emily Hayes (Nancy), Emma Lindsay (Oliver), Phil Sanders (Mr. Brownlow) and Alex Woodhouse (Mr. Sowerberry) promoting Carillon Theatrical Society's production of Oliver. Picture: Chris Seabrook

It's been three years since they were last able to put together their annual musical production for the Bathurst community, but Carillon Theatrical Society [CTS] will return to the stage in a couple of weeks to present Oliver!

