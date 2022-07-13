The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) based in Orange has received a name change to better reflect the area it services.
Now named Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, the organisation has provided 21 Bathurst families to date with a place to stay while their children were in hospital.
Families from across the Central West have also utilised the services of Orange's Ronald McDonald House, hence the name change, and Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said the alteration is fitting.
"It is great news that the new name has been taken on board as it gives an indication of the fantastic work the house does for all families in the central west," he said.
Mr Barwick has been a big supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities, having organised annual fundraisers for the cause.
Bathurst High Campus staff and students have all supported Wear Red Day for a number of years now, raising money to help families during tough times.
"Ronald McDonald House is extremely appreciative of the amazing support we get from the Bathurst community, and in particular from Ken Barwick at Denison College," chairman of the board of RMHC Central West Tim Leahey said.
"Ken has been one of our biggest supporters and his efforts, and those of his staff, in organising the annual Wear Red Day event for our house is amazing."
The name change was 12 months in the making, with Mr Leahey saying it reflects how the organisation has expanded over the eight years it has been based in Orange.
The goal is to involve more Central West communities in house activities as well as encourage more fundraising and volunteering.
Making the most of the foot traffic at the Winter Festival, Bathurst McDonalds licensee Todd Bryant has arranged for a donation stand located in the ice rink marquee for Thursday, July 14.
Mr Leahey thanked Mr Bryant for organising the donation point, with every little donation making a huge difference to families with sick children.
Since the house opened in Orange, 1035 families have stayed at RMHC Central West for a total of 8437 nights free of charge.
As well as no cost for accommodation, families are provided with a complimentary breakfast, in-room toiletries, emergency meals, grocery items for self-catering and free washing powder and laundry facilities.
