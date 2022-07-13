Western Advocate

Former mayor Bobby Bourke pleads not guilty, matter to go to trial

Updated July 13 2022 - 9:12am, first published 7:00am
Former mayor Bobby Bourke pleads not guilty, matter to go to trial

THE former mayor of Bathurst, Bobby Bourke, has pleaded not guilty to blackmailing a former colleague, with the matter to now go to trial.

