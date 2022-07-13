Former mayor Bobby Bourke pleads not guilty, matter to go to trial

THE former mayor of Bathurst, Bobby Bourke, has pleaded not guilty to blackmailing a former colleague, with the matter to now go to trial.
Robert William Bourke, 66, of Leo Grant Drive, Kelso, appeared before Magistrate Kevin Hockey in Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to two charges: holder of public office misconduct himself and demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
The charges relate to a letter allegedly sent to Bourke's former colleague, then-councillor Jacqui Rudge.
Bourke, who resigned from his position of mayor in July 2021, was charged in November 2021 following an investigation by police.
Bourke was in court on Wednesday when solicitor Shane Cunningham, acting as agent for RGS Law, entered the not-guilty pleas.
Mr Hockey committed the matter to trial, adjourning it to September 2, 2022 in the Bathurst District Court.
