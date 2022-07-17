It's been a long time coming for hard-rockin' Newcastle legends The Screaming Jets, but the iconic 1990s group is set to touch down in Bathurst next month for another classic gig.
The band is currently touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut, All For One, and will perform the album in its entirety at their Panthers Bathurst show on Saturday, August 6.
After two years of live performance uncertainty, lead singer and founding member Dave Gleeson said he can't wait to perform with the band throughout regional Australia.
"This tour will be the first time we've ever played our debut record from start to finish, so we can't wait to get out to all the pubs and clubs and go off," Gleeson said.
"We haven't been on the road for two years, so we're raring to go."
The Screaming Jets acknowledged the 30th anniversary of All For One last year by re-recording the album with the current line-up, including Gleeson, fellow founding member Paul Woseen (bass), Jimi Hocking (guitar), Scott Kingman (guitar) and Cameron McGlinchey (drums).
"When we re-recorded the record, we were unfortunately unable to hang out and carry on like nutjobs in the studio together, but it was great to involve Jimi, Scotty and Cam in the process this time," Gleeson said.
"We recorded it with older heads on our shoulders, but it brought me back to those 11 days in 1990 when we were still 'twenty-somethings' figuring ourselves out."
All For One includes the band's best-known hit, 'Better', as well as 'C'mon', 'Stop the World' and Gleeson's personal favourite, 'Shine On'.
"There's a bunch of songs on the record we've played regularly over the years, and they've evolved into completely different beasts," he said.
"But there's other tunes, such as 'The Only One', which we haven't performed live since the record came out, so it'll be interesting to revisit a few of the deep cuts."
The Screaming Jets, and later Silverchair, helped make Newcastle a key hub for rock music in the 90s, transforming the region from "a bastion of cover bands" [in Gleeson's own words] into a site generating significant attention from record labels.
Although the live music climate has changed immensely since the 90s, Gleeson said the tour's strong focus on pubs and clubs has been designed to help re-energise interest in the classic pub gig.
"A lot of venues have shut down during the pandemic, so we really want to help pubs and clubs get audiences back for some quality entertainment," he said.
"We still feel very privileged to still be doing this after 30 years, and having such a great time to boot, and it's all about the crowds and making sure they're having a great time."
The performance will start at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 6. Tickets cost $45 and are available at the Panthers Bathurst website.
