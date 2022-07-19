Western Advocate
Our Future

Jemena hopes announcement about Bathurst gasworks site is a step towards a new use for the location

MW
By Matt Watson
July 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemena hopes announcement about gasworks is a step towards a new use for site

GAS company Jemena says it hopes the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council's investigation of the old gasworks site will be a first step towards a new life for the location.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.