Jemena hopes announcement about gasworks is a step towards a new use for site

GAS company Jemena says it hopes the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council's investigation of the old gasworks site will be a first step towards a new life for the location.
The NSW Government announced earlier this month that it will help council assess whether there is contamination that needs cleaning up at the old gasworks and what, if any, structural repairs are needed.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said at the time that the investigations would be "the first step towards repurposing this historic industrial icon and turning it into an asset that the community can once again look on with pride".
Jemena - which acquired its lease of the site as part of a broader transaction in the 2000s, and has not operated the site as a gasworks - said it welcomed the government's announcement.
"We are currently working with the government to finalise the arrangements for access," a Jemena spokesperson said.
"We are hopeful this is a positive step towards returning the site to Crown Lands so the site is able to be put to an alternative use.
"We will continue working with the NSW Government regarding the future use of the site."
Mayor Robert Taylor said last week that the government would be testing the soil at the site and would then "work closely with us [Bathurst Regional Council] to see what needs to be done when the results come in".
He said a future step for council would be asking for expressions of interest for those with a vision for the site, though he has emphasised that is very early days in that process.
Jemena's lease on the site is not due to end until 2028.
