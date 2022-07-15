Two adults and a child in hospital following serious crash in Lithgow

A man has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries following a crash, involving a woman and child, that occurred in Lithgow on Friday morning.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to reports of a car rolling and crashing into a tree on Chifley Road in Lithgow about 7.30am on July 15.
Advertisement
Five NSW Ambulance crews, an intensive care paramedic and the Toll NSW Ambulance Rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
A man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to his shoulder, leg and head. He was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.
A woman, also believed to be in her 30s, suffered a significant head laceration, and was transported to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.
A child was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being transported to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.
"Paramedics arrived to a chaotic scene following a serious car crash that resulted in a heavily damaged vehicle," NSW Ambulance intensive care paramedic Jennifer Campbell said.
"The male patient was trapped due to a crushed roof that was pinning his shoulder, leg and neck.
"Paramedics quickly administered pain relief and stabilised him using spinal precautions before extricating the patient with the assistance of NSW Fire and Rescue crews."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.