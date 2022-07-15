Western Advocate

Two adults and a child in hospital following serious crash in Lithgow

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two adults and a child in hospital following serious crash in Lithgow

A man has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries following a crash, involving a woman and child, that occurred in Lithgow on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.