Glanmire locals support renewable energy, but this is the wrong place

I welcome Paul Toole's well-reasoned support against the inappropriate development proposal that is the Glanmire Solar Plant.
Glanmire locals fully support renewable energy, however, this foreign developer has chosen the wrong location.
This proposed development creates significant conflict with existing agricultural operations, driving costs and risks onto neighbouring communities.
It would also mean a 40 year downgrade in land productivity and significant economic loss to Bathurst.
OTHER LETTERS:
For Elgin to say that they are working through the issues with impacted neighbours is, in my opinion, a gross misrepresentation.
Impacted neighbours continue to wait for Elgin to share detailed plans and to be consulted.
Consultation promised months ago was scheduled then cancelled.
Elgin spruik their project around the district with poor to no engagement with actual adjoining neighbours and the impacted Glanmire community.
A petition against the proposal signed by 90 per cent of residents within three kilometres of the proposed site has been ignored.
Planning for transition to renewable energy is critical.
Ad hoc small developments are disruptive to communities, and impossible to mitigate the impacts to neighbours.
The NSW Government has set aside Renewable Energy Zones. The Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone is on track to provide substantial renewable energy by the mid-2020s and enough power to service 1.4 million homes within a decade ... and is only one of five NSW Renewable Energy Zones under development.
Projects like that proposed at Glanmire are unnecessary and in serious conflict with neighbouring agricultural operations and Bathurst's future growth potential and we thank Paul Toole for his invaluable support.
