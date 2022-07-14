I read your article with interest.
I am pleased to read our state member, the NSW Deputy Premier, Paul Toole, supports the Glanmire Action Group's opposition to the proposed large solar plant at Glanmire.
Mr Toole joins the ranks of all rational thinking people aware of the several NSW Government-created Renewable Energy Zones, one of which is nearby and should be fully utilised first.
The zones were created having regard to factors including existing infrastructure, land quality and the fact most farmers welcomed solar. It provided an income the poorer land did not provide.
The so-described Elgin "spokesperson's" description of community support is totally at odds with the group's informed petition against the proposal: a petition signed by 91 per cent of residents within a three kilometre radius and, of course, many, many more.
The so-described Community Consultative Committee meetings were farcical. I identified it as such and so resigned after the first meeting.
My reasons were clearly outlined in my resignation letter.
I am pleased to learn all others resigned and any suggestion they failed to come to their own view of this farcical process is an insult to them.
Even the Planning Authority itself identified numerous deficiencies in its own CCC. Its own detailed and extensive criticism can be found on the internet. Yet the Planning Authority has continued to force this process upon us.
The Proponent has refused to meet at an open forum. I believe it thrives on secrecy and so-called one-on-one meetings.
I now extend to Elgin an open invitation to participate at an open forum at a venue to be agreed upon in Bathurst.
I further extend to Elgin an open invitation to attend our group's public information night to be presented at a Bathurst venue on a date late in July or early August, yet to be fixed upon.
This will be a night that ought to assist community representatives, local government and state and federal politicians in learning what is going on in communities.
The remainder of your article that suggests Elgin's extensive consultation and significant support is totally at odds with our group's experiences.
