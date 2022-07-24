Western Advocate

Difficulty using logbook led to breach

By Court Reporter
July 24 2022 - 3:00am
A TRUCK driver who was confused about his logbook entries and drove longer than he should have has been convicted and fined a total of $3000 after appearing before Bathurst Local Court on a string of driving charges.

