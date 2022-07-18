Western Advocate

Rain might be causing delays but upgrade to Great Western Highway on track to be completed by 2023

By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:30pm
UPGRADE: Work continues on the new section of the Great Western Highway east of Raglan near the Airport turn off road. Photo:CHRIS SEABROOK 071822craglan3

WHILE widespread rain and floods have caused delays, the upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan is still on track to be finished within its original timeframe.

