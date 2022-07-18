WHILE widespread rain and floods have caused delays, the upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan is still on track to be finished within its original timeframe.
A concept design for the multi-million upgrade to the highway was released in mid-2019 and the upgrade was given planning approval in mid-2020, before work commence at the start of 2021.
Rain has caused havoc for labourers since work begun, with the Western Advocate reporting in January, 2022, that more than 50 days had been lost to wet weather since March the previous year.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said, however, work was still on track to finish by the end of 2023.
"Widespread rain and flooding have led to delays to some of the original project timelines, but it remains on track for completion in late 2023," they said.
"Crews are currently relocating stormwater drainage and continuing earthwork along the highway."
The first landscaping stage has been completed, with more than 50 new trees planted.
"The first landscaping stage has been completed of the NSW Government's Great Western Highway upgrade from Kelso to Raglan," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"This involved the planting of 50 new trees - mostly pin oaks - which have been planted along the eastern entrance to the city, replacing the previous Lombardy poplars.
"The majority of the poplars, which have a relatively short healthy life and are vulnerable to several untreatable diseases, have been removed. The remaining poplars on the southern side of the highway will be removed in late 2022."
Pin Oaks are a species that grows up to 20 metres in height and produce a red-orange foliage in the autumn months.
The $45m upgrade to the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
