VERTO CEO named finalist in regional business awards

VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell has been named a finalist in a local business competition.
Mr Maxwell was named a finalist for the Western NSW Business Awards for Outstanding Business Leader, while VERTO as recognised as one of four finalists in the Outstanding Community Organisation category.
Mr Maxwell said he was extremely honoured to be named a finalist in such a prestigious award, adding that he was immensely proud of his team for their nomination.
"I'm also really excited to see our wonderful team acknowledged in the Outstanding Community Organisation category," he said.
"VERTO's people work hard to deliver positive results for our organisation, but more importantly, provide life-changing services to our local communities.
"VERTO being named a finalist in this category is well-deserved recognition for every single team member who comes to work each day ready to make a difference in the lives of others."
Having been born and raised in regional NSW, Mr Maxwell is a passionate advocate for the vocational education and training industry and a strong supporter of his home region.
Alongside his role as CEO at VERTO, Mr Maxwell is a board director of the Independent Tertiary Education Council Australia (ITECA) and chair of the ITECA State Committee.
He also serves as board director for Community Colleges Australia and the National Australian Apprenticeships Association.
In addition, he is a member of the NSW Skills Board Reference Group and the NSW Smart and Skilled Reference Group.
The Western NSW Business Award winners will be announced during a presentation at Taronga Western Plans Zoo on Friday, July 22.
