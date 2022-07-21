Western Advocate
Our History

Reconstruction of the Oberon to Tarana railway line has begun

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REACHING OUT: Workers nudging the rails into straight lines. Photo: PETER BOWDITCH

NO time has been wasted in starting the restoration of part of a branch railway line in the Bathurst region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.