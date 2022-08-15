Bathurst's Charles Sturt University to host open day later this month

FUTURE Charles Sturt University (CSU) will be able to check out their study options at the Bathurst campus later this month, with the return of Open Days.
The Bathurst open day will be one of six across the university's six regional NSW campuses, with CSU executive director of marketing Sandra Sharpham saying it's wonderful to have on-campus Open Days again after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Sharpham said the Open Days provide the opportunity for future students to speak to university experts about courses, learn about student life and living on campus, and much more.
"We are delighted to invite everyone to our six regional city campuses to come and experience Charles Sturt University," she said.
"Open Days are a great opportunity for high school students and their families to get a feel for university through immersive tours and to talk face-to-face with course and university experts.
"It is also the perfect event for anyone thinking about studying - if you're looking for a career change or to progress in your career, Charles Sturt University has one of the largest ranges of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Australia."
CSU is encouraging prospective attendees to register online to attend the information sessions and campus tours as places are limited.
"Getting in early and registering before the event allows you to best plan your open day experience and secure the sessions you'd like to attend," she said.
Ms Sharpham said in order to keep all participants safe, each information session and tour will have limited places available, with sessions and tours set to run several times throughout the open day.
"If your preferred information session or tour is fully booked, be sure to check the other available session times," she said.
"There are also plenty of giveaways and free food on the day, and we encourage families and our communities across our campus cities to attend."
The open days will be on:
