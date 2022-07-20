Woman charged with accessory after the fact to murder over Wellington homicide

A woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following investigations into the shooting death of a man in Wellington last year.
On April 27, 2020, a member of the public took a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen to Wellington Base Hospital. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the man was unable to be revived.
Advertisement
He was formally identified as 48-year-old Wellington resident Frank Smith.
READ MORE:
Initial inquiries were conducted by officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, before detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Libani.
In October last year, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder. He remains before the courts.
Following further extensive inquiries, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre near Kempsey on Tuesday, March 29, and arrested a 55-year-old woman.
She was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
She was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, July 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.