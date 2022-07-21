Let's pick up the pace: Organisers hoping to see entries accelerate for returning Edgell Jog

WE'RE all good to go and now it's time to get the entries in.
That's the message from one of the organisers of the Edgell Jog, who is hoping that the return edition of the event after the long COVID layoff will be well-supported by the city.
Organising committee member Jim Hallahan admitted there is some disappointment so far about early entry numbers for the long-running fun run, but he is hopeful that momentum will soon build.
"Usually, at this time, we would have a couple of hundred [entries], but we have less than 100 at this stage," he said.
Mr Hallahan said one possible reason was that the entries were all being taken online for the first time this year, but he said it had been a system of online entries only for Sydney's famous City to Surf for some time now.
The organising committee met this week and will be meeting at least every second week from now until the event in mid-September, he said.
"I have been around putting up posters [for the event] in shops and everyone is enthusiastic and looking forward to it," he said.
He said his message to those who want to take part in the event is to get your entry in now.
And his message for those who have already entered? "I'd encourage people to get out and start training," he said.
Mr Hallahan said there will be "very good prizemoney" of $500 for winners in the schools categories this year, so organisers are hoping to see as many schools participating as possible, and he said the event's local business sponsors are all back this year, as well as a new sponsor, Capital Chemist.
The Edgell Jog will be held on Sunday, September 18.
