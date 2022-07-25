MORE than two years after the development applications were lodged, plans for a motel, bakery and café have been approved for a Stewart Street site.
The plans had the unanimous support of councillors at their July 20 meeting, with some taking the time to tout the benefits the businesses would bring to the city.
With Bathurst being home to five major motor sport events annually at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit, the prospect of having another accommodation provider so close to the track has generated enthusiasm.
Councillor Warren Aubin said that it would help to bring more of the tourism dollar to Bathurst.
"The fact that we're getting a motel that will cater for our events that we run. I know especially with the major car races, a lot of people actually stay in cities and towns around that, but not in Bathurst so don't spend their money here. This will only aid and abet that, so it's great to see this sort of thing going ahead," he said.
Cr Andrew Smith also praised the plans, welcoming the café in particular.
"This has been around a while. Upon reviewing it, I like the outlook that will bring with that café ... and I commend the motel at the back of it," he said.
The proposal for a bakery and café was contained in one DA, while a second DA was dedicated to the motel plans.
Both DAs were lodged with Bathurst Regional Council in February 2020 for the site at 369 Stewart Street.
Exactly two years later, council refused both DAs as the applicant had yet to provide a fire safety report after numerous requests for the information.
The fire safety report was provided to council in June when a request was made for the decisions to be reviewed.
Council staff agreed to the review and, after assessing the new information, recommended that both DAs be approved with conditions.
Cr Ian North commended council on its actions.
"It's pleasing to see the seriousness as far as fire safety. Those sorts of documentations make sure not only the building in question, but the buildings around it, are protected. There has been issues in the past where people have not followed procedure, so I'm really pleased that we stuck to our guns," he said.
"The application has come back and we see more development going into town and I think it will be a bonus for Bathurst."
The bakery and café will be located on the Stewart Street side of the property, while the motel will have frontage to and access via Browning Street.
The existing gatehouse building at 369 Stewart Street will undergo additions and alterations to allow for the change of use to a café. A separate building is to be constructed for the bakery.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects, the bakery will employ three people and be a 24-hour operation.
The cafe will also employ three people. It is proposed to be open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.
At the northern end of the site, a new single-storey building will be constructed for the 42-room motel.
The Statement of Environmental Effects states that each unit will have an ensuite and kitchenette. There will also be a community room on the site.
Depending on occupancy and time of day, it is expected that an average of one to two full-time equivalent staff will be present on site, plus casual cleaning and maintenance staff. A manager will be onsite 24-seven.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
