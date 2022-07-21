Western Advocate
Teenager hit by car in Rankin Street

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:32am, first published July 21 2022 - 9:52pm
A teenager has been hit by a car in Rankin Street.

A teenager has been taken to Orange Base Hospital with arm and shoulder injuries after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

