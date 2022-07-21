Teenager hit by car in Rankin Street

A teenager has been taken to Orange Base Hospital with arm and shoulder injuries after being hit by a car early Friday morning.
The teen was in Rankin Street when he was hit by the car at around 5.30am.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they received a triple 000 call for help, and dispatched three road crews to the scene. Upon arrival they assessed the patient and treated the teenager for arm and shoulder injuries.
Police were also called to the scene.
Making news:
He was then transported to Orange Base Hospital via road ambulance in a stable condition for further medical treatment.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.