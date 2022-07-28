Popular Bathurst café Country Coffee is now under the guidance of a new owner.
Long-term staff member Jane Issa took over ownership of the business at the start of May, 2022, after working at the café for 12 years.
Ms Issa began her journey at Country Coffee as an apprentice chef and climbed the ranks from there.
After becoming manager, it was her goal to one day purchase the business from previous owner Kim Anderson.
Though that day came a little sooner than expected, Ms Issa is excited to have achieved her dream.
"It came as a bit of a shock, I thought Kim had another two years in her but she approached me and said she wanted to retire," Ms Issa said.
"I've always wanted to buy it, that was always my goal.
"I think because I looked at the café and treated it as my own anyway and I think that's why Kim was able to go overseas and travel because she knew it was getting looked after."
Ms Issa has received great support from the staff and customers since officially taking the helm on May 2.
The relationships developed with staff and customers are Ms Issa's favourite parts of Country Coffee.
Some of the staff have been with the café for a number of years and the same goes for the regulars.
"We definitely get to know all our customers, what they have, their grandchildren, it's really nice," Ms Issa said.
"They've been really supportive and they all give me their little input which is really cute."
Though customers will slowly start to see a few small changes made to the café, Ms Issa plans to keep Country Coffee much the same.
Not only did original owner Kim Anderson put her heart and soul into making the business what it is today, but Ms Issa has also invested a lot into the café over the last 12 years.
"We've built it up for so long ... and got it to a good point," she said.
Country Coffee has a lot of long-term staff members who have all become like family.
Employees are a major part of a successful business and Ms Issa said she really enjoys working with her team.
"The staff are beautiful, we definitely have a good team behind us," she said.
"We all work hard but it's nice, it's a good place to work."
Ms Issa also has the support of her husband and three children, two of whom were very excited to hear that their mum now owned Country Coffee.
Ms Issa said her daughters were very excited to hear the news, and at the ages of four and six are already planning to take over when they grow up.
For now though, Ms Issa is looking forward to the journey that Country Coffee will take her on and thanks everyone for their support during the transition.
