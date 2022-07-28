Western Advocate
Our Business

Jane Issa embarks on a new journey as the owner of Country Coffee

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Coffee employees Megan Dixon and Elyshia Burrell with new owner Jane Issa. Picture: Amy Rees

Popular Bathurst café Country Coffee is now under the guidance of a new owner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.