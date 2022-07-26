Western Advocate
Eglinton Eels Junior Rugby League Club host fundraiser for breast cancer

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
July 26 2022 - 2:30am
One of the event organisers Laura Thomas over the moon with how the fundraiser went. Picture: Phil Blatch

The Eglinton oval was a field of pink on the weekend, as families showed their support for the Breast Cancer Network Australia.

