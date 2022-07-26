The Eglinton oval was a field of pink on the weekend, as families showed their support for the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
The fundraiser, hosted by Eglinton Eels Junior Rugby League Club, was a huge success thanks to the volunteers, the businesses that donated prizes, and everyone who turned up to show their support on Saturday, July 23.
One of the event organisers Laura Thomas said the fundraiser exceeded expectations, running for double the advertised time and raising $2,000 on the day.
"If there's a call to arms Bathurst is definitely a town that will rise to the occasion," Ms Thomas said.
"We did a lot of marketing through social media, lots of parents got the word out on our behalf as well, and we had people who weren't associated with the football at all stop to buy a cake and have a look."
The event consisted of a large bake sale, a raffle and a best dressed competition, with some terrific prizes up for grabs.
A Broncos and Maroons football both signed by Alfie Langer was certainly a draw card, with a voucher from Simply Beautiful, meal vouchers from the Dudley Hotel and a meat tray donated by South Bathurst Butchers were among the prizes.
With Annie's Ice Cream donating vouchers for the winners of the best dressed competition.
Leading up to the day the club had already begun fundraising, selling pink socks that the players wore in their matches.
Other clubs jumped on board ordering the socks online through the Eglinton Eels' link, with the money all going towards the fundraiser.
Between sock sales, donations, the bake sale, raffle tickets and 10 per cent of the club's canteen takings, a total of around $6,000 was donated to the Breast Cancer Network Australia.
The club hopes to run a fundraiser again next year, raising money for a different cause.
Ms Thomas said they're looking at doing something around youth mental health, bullying and suicide prevention.
"We're hoping that we can get something like that off the ground for next year," she said
Ms Thomas thanked all the clubs that showed their support for the fundraiser, the volunteers who dedicated their time and everyone else who played a part in making the day such a success.
