After being recently diagnosed with breast cancer, a Bathurst resident has made it her mission to raise more awareness and further educate women.
Cecilia Hunt is encouraging women to be breast aware and get screened from the age of forty, even if they have no symptoms.
One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and Ms Hunt wanted to depict this in a creative way.
With the help of her friend and photographer Gabriella Watson, the pair created an artistic display that was on show in a vacant George Street premises on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.
"We've had a lot of people in who either have had breast cancer themselves or have known somebody who has," Ms Hunt said.
"It has been an opportunity for people to connect and share their stories as well."
To visually depict the one in seven statistic, Ms Hunt and Ms Watson decided to create a 'boob wall' with 49 breast shaped casts.
Seven of which were painted white with important words or messages written on them and the remaining casts were pink.
After putting the idea out there, it wasn't long before enough women volunteered to contribute to the display, either by making a breast cast or by sharing their story.
Ms Watson photographed the seven women who shared their experience and placed the portraits opposite the boob wall.
Under each photo was a brief description of their breast cancer story.
"I think the combination of the visual depiction of the one in seven is definitely capturing the attention and then when they come in they get to read the stories of the local women," Ms Hunt said.
"Then when they read these stories a lot of people are coming back saying they didn't realise that a lot of these women didn't even have symptoms."
While the display was only up for the weekend, Ms Hunt plans to build on it for October - breast cancer awareness month.
Ms Hunt thanked the owner of the building, Meg Bolam-Williams, for allowing them to assemble their display in the store and is pleased with the response the initiative received.
