Garden is on the agenda for future Chifley Home, Bathurst improvements

MW
By Matt Watson
August 2 2022 - 3:30am
Part of the Chifley Home and Education Centre and (inset) former prime minister Ben Chifley.

RISING damp problems have been addressed after recent work at Chifley Home and Education Centre and the garden at the property is a potential project for the future.

