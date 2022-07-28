THE Carillon Theatrical Society's production, Oliver!, currently playing at KeyStone 1889 in Keppel Street, is a very enjoyable and fitting show to herald an almost 'return to normal' for Bathurst.
Just for starters, the songs: wonderfully singable, indelibly memorable, and part of our heritage whether we know it or not, plus the amazing pool of talent that is available in Bathurst continues to be absolutely outstanding and provides new and interesting young singers against a background of a very strong and cohesive chorus.
The various character roles are ably played by members of the society, and it is such a joy to see them strutting their stuff.
Firstly, there is Mr Bumble and Mrs Corney ... well, what a fine pair those two are!
Played by Patrick Sinclair and Anna Burton, those battlers give as good as they get.
Raph Pearce and Jasmyn Nankervis play the Artful Dodger (on alternative nights) - cheeky and audacious as he cheerfully accepts his allotted life of crime.
And Holly Hare and Emily Hayes (on alternative nights) as Nancy and Addison Ellis as Bett are both tender and tough characters, seriously singing their hearts out with their beautiful voices.
A very enjoyable and most heartwarming combination.
The macabre funeral directors Mr Sowerberry (Alex Woodhouse) and Mrs Sowerberry (Janelle Lindsay) were such fun to watch and really a highlight of Act One.
Mr Brownlow (Phil Sanders) and Mrs Bedwin (Sam Ellis) were both equally lovely in giving Oliver a safe place to land and learn about love.
Then we have a very menacing and sinister (malevolent even) Bill Sikes, played to full effect by Michael Lindsay.
He is a frightening character and a serious counterpoint to the sweet innocence of Finn Hobba and Emma Lindsay (alternative nights) as Oliver. You simply want to cry and take them home when they sing "where is love" in the darkness.
The role of Fagin is played by Brett Van Heekeren, who slips into the character's skin and inhabits the role with great skill and ease.
It is thrilling to watch him plot and plan and still get away with it all, as his "types" seem to do.
He's "a badden and a badden" he will stay!
Fagin is ably supported by a rabble of talented children (all triple threats) that help make the workhouse and the thieves' den an engaging watch.
Of course, thanks must also go to the background players (under the masterful control of stage manager Andrew Cutts) - those people in black who are backstage moving sets, getting costumes sorted and ready, creating props and sets, the lighting and sound directors (and their team) who manage to get lights and sound where they need to be (and never where they are) with professional aplomb.
The talented choreographer (Andrea Wills) has worked very hard to add polish and movement.
Extra thanks must also go to Penny Williams and John Vickery (co-directors) who have borne the chaos and melded it into a cohesive whole as good directors do.
A splendid show! Well done!
Oliver! will be performed at Keystone 1889 on July 28 [6pm], 29 [6pm], 30 [12pm and 6pm], 31 [12pm] and August 4 [6pm], 5 [6pm], 6 [12pm and 6pm] and 7 [12pm].
To purchase tickets, visit www.keystone1889.com.
