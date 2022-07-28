WHEN jockey Tyler Schiller was able to find the gap on Eve 'N' Ruby in Thursday's racing at Tyers Park it was game over for the rivals.
The Marc Conners-trained race favourite Eve 'n' Ruby ($3.90) shot home down the middle of the track to run down Petain ($8.50, Anthony Cavallo) and Astrolith ($4, Anna Roper) in the JB Civil Concreting Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,400 metres).
The biggest question mark hanging over the head of Eve 'N' Ruby for the Bathurst race was her awful draw for the race - stuck widest in barrier 10 - and when Schiller wasn't able to get towards the front in the early stages he had to change tactics.
His decision to take his time and wait for the home straight to make his move would prove a winning strategy.
Eve 'N' Ruby would go on to secure her third career win by just shy of a length over Petain.
"It was a terrible draw and Marc asked me if I could try and get forward into the first five or six and use the gate to let her roll forward early to try and slot in," Schiller said after the victory.
"With a lot of pace early she was never going to get in so I took the option of being a little more patient. I went back, knowing that on the Bathurst turn they tend to fan out really, really well.
"When others struggled to handle the corner you can find a gap and hit the line really strong."
Eve 'N' Ruby quickly dropped back to the tail of the field when a suitable position didn't emerge in the first 200m metres.
Up in front it was the Dean Mirfin pair of Astrolith and Neon Moon who worked towards the front, with Petain close by on the outside.
Kallie worked forward inside the last 600m to try and challenge leader Astrolith before Petain worked between the pair and took the lead as the bunch straightened for home.
Eve 'N' Ruby travelled beautifully into the race and after a quick adjustment from Schiller to avoid the fading Kallie he loomed up to the outside of Petain.
The Connors filly hit the lead inside the last 20 metres and powered home to complete a well-timed sprint.
"It opened up for her in the perfect part of the track too because I thought the best going was down the middle," Schiller said.
"She's got there pretty comfortably. I always felt that she was going to pick the leader up. She just took a bit of time to get through her gears. It's a big weight on a small horse so she's done a terrific job.
"I rode her in a trial which was before her first up run this prep, and this is her second win of this prep so she's done well.
"I think she can be a top class country or lower provincial class filly. Marc said she just needed the class drop today and it's done her a world of confidence."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
