Three people were taken to hospital after a car hit a tree on Ilford Hall Road

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:21pm
Car hits tree on rural road, three people taken to hospital

THREE people have been transported to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a car hit a tree near Ilford late Thursday night.

Local News

