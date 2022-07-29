Freight operations through the Blue Mountains are now up and running at full capacity after repairs were fast-tracked following a major landslip earlier this month.
A staggered approach was taken to opening the line, with night-time operations having recommenced on Sunday, July 24.
As of Friday, July 29, freight operations have returned to full capacity and passenger services are scheduled to return on Saturday, July 30.
The land slip occurred between Blackheath and Mount Victoria earlier this month due to extreme weather conditions, causing significant damage to the rail line.
With freight operations through the Blue Mountains vital in supplying the Central West with essential goods, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said it was a priority to get the line back up and running as soon as possible.
"Thanks to the hard work of Sydney Trains, night-time freight operations were restored on the evening of 24 July," Mr Farraway said.
"Since then, we have seen trains carrying coal, grain, bulk materials and general freight safely travelling the route," Mr Farraway said.
"This vital rail line is connecting the Central West to our domestic and international markets."
Sydney Trains crews, including workers from Greater Sydney, Wollongong and the Central Coast, worked day and night for nearly four weeks to safely restore the line.
Around 40,000 tonnes of gabion rock was sourced from quarries, including at Oberon, to carry out the required embankment repairs.
Pacific National runs more than 1800 freight services on the Main Western Line each year and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said the train line is a vital link connecting regional areas across the state and reduces the number of trucks travelling on NSW roads.
"Each week, we haul more than 60,000 tonnes of goods and commodities on the Blue Mountains line, which is equivalent to taking about 1200 19-metre b-double trips off the state's road network, notably the Great Western Highway, improving safety and reducing congestion and transport emissions," Mr Scurrah said.
Customers returning to regional and intercity passenger services from Saturday, July 30, are advised to plan ahead and visit transportnsw.info for up-to-date travel information.
