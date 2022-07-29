Western Advocate

Train line repairs completed through the Blue Mountains following land slip

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
Part of the damage caused by the land slip in the Blue Mountains earlier this month. Picture: Paul Tool's Facebook Page

Freight operations through the Blue Mountains are now up and running at full capacity after repairs were fast-tracked following a major landslip earlier this month.

