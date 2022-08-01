Western Advocate
Breaking

Magistrate finds unacceptable risk not mitigated in 'road rage' case bail proposal

August 1 2022
Bathurst Court House.

ONE of three men who is alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident where police allege a gun was pointed at a car has made a release application which has been denied by the courts.

