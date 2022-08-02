The winners of Australian Community Media's (ACM's) free fuel for a year competition have been announced and one of the lucky recipients lives just around the corner.
Perthville resident Tom Fallow was one of 10 people to win $4000 worth of fuel cards and the timing couldn't have been better.
Mr Fallow is planning on travelling around Queensland and said the fuel vouchers will come in handy during the trip.
"It was exciting, it was a great surprise and really good timing because I'm planning to go travelling," he said.
The Western Advocate comes under the ACM umbrella, along with over 100 other newspapers across Australia, all of which took part in the campaign.
While not typically someone who participates in competitions, Mr Fallow said he noticed the ad in the paper and figured why not.
With the price of fuel on the increase at the time of the competition, winning a fuel voucher was very appealing.
"It was an incredible surprise because I generally don't participate in that sort of thing where you write in," Mr Fallow said.
"But because I was planning on going on holidays and with the price of fuel, when I saw the ad in the Advocate, I thought why not just write a few in.
"I wrote in about half a dozen, not expecting anything back, and lo and behold $4000 came back."
Mr Fallow has been a loyal Western Advocate reader for a number of years, buying the paper two or three times a week and always on Saturdays.
He said now that the stories are online, he reads them everyday without having to go into town to purchase a hard copy.
Mr Fallow thanked the company for running the competition and is looking forward to holidaying without the stress of fuel prices.
In addition to the 10 fuel card winners, another 20 people received $500 fuel cards, with the lucky recipients spread out right across the country.
The winners were drawn by computerised random selection on Tuesday, July 12, by an ACM representative and all recipients were contacted.
