Perthville's Tom Fallow wins Western Advocate fuel voucher competition

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:30am
Tom Fallow excited to have won $4000 worth of fuel vouchers. Picture: Supplied

The winners of Australian Community Media's (ACM's) free fuel for a year competition have been announced and one of the lucky recipients lives just around the corner.

