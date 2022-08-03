Western Advocate

Free barbecue will be held in Kings Parade, Bathurst to mark Homelessness Week

August 3 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Graham and Raylee Patterson at Wattle Tree House, which is one of the homelessness services which will host a free barbecue in Kings Parade.

A FREE barbecue will be held this Friday as part of a number of activities taking place to mark Homelessness Week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.