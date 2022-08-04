Some of NSW's best soccer players have been battling it out at the NSW PSSA Girls Football Championships at Proctor Park.
Starting on Tuesday, there's more than 150 different players on show from 13 different zones.
Bathurst is represented in the Western team with four players: Perthville Public's Tayla Bonham and Jesse Moorhead, as well as Raglan Public's Andi-Grace Fox and Bathurst Public's Ella Pringle.
Championships assistant convenor Steve Mead said students from all across NSW are represented at the championships.
"The furthest north school that's represented is Kingscliffe Public School up towards the Queensland border," he said.
"Heading down south, we've got students down to Albury way and as far out west as Parkes."
Mr Mead said he's been impressed by the facilities at Proctor Park.
"They're fabulous. We've been really lucky to have the hospitality of the local football association," he said.
"It's been a challenge across the state with the weather we've had but the facilities down here in Bathurst have been first class."
It's been 15 years since the Western region last hosted the NSW PSSA Girls Football Championships, with Dubbo the last host back in 2007.
Bathurst did host the NSW PSSA Football Championships for secondary boys and girls earlier this year.
Mr Mead said it's great for so many people to travel out to Bathurst for the championships.
"The regional carnivals are always enjoyed significantly for those who get the opportunity to travel," he said.
"For Sydney and the metros, it tends to be something else. For something like this, it's quite special to come out to a regional town."
For the local Bathurst girls competing, they know they've got a challenge on their hands, but the state titles are a great opportunity for them to make some new friends.
"It's really exciting [to be playing] because we get to meet knew people and play against a bunch of teams," Andi-Grace Fox said.
The championships are set to conclude on Thursday afternoon.
