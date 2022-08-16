Bernardi's customers will be able to enjoy some good meaty meals throughout August and September at a reduced price.
Bernardi's stores in Bathurst, Blayney, Forbes and West Wyalong have launched a significant price drop campaign on meat products, hoping to help combat the cost of living.
With meat being one of the most expensive items in a customer's basket, company CEO Joseph Bernardi said they've worked hard to get the campaign off the ground.
"We're obviously acutely aware of the rise in cost of living and we've worked really hard to secure amazing deals with our suppliers so that we could pass on the cost saving to our customers," he said.
Shoppers will see a significant price drop on 10 meat products at Bernardi's stores around the Central West.
With meat being the company's highest volume selling line, there will be a cheaper option to suit every customer - whether it be rump or eye fillet.
The products will be sold in whole portions, allowing customers to slice to their liking and save the rest for later, as well as save some money.
For example, those purchasing a portion of economy scotch fillet will see a saving of around $16.00 per kilogram.
Mr Bernardi said they invite customers to give it a go and help reduce their weekly grocery bill.
"We are able to pass on such great savings due to the meat being whole portions. You just need to slice it yourself," he said.
"These prices are going to be here for the whole month of August and likely most of September, so come in and take advantage of these incredible meat deals."
Customers will see savings ranging from $4 per kilogram up to $20 per kilogram, depending on the products.
The 10 meat products included in the price drop campaign are; rump, eye fillet, brisket, lamb shanks, economy scotch fillet, rump caps, back ribs, premium scotch fillet, yearling rump and butt fillet.
