Western Advocate
Good News

Manning Aquatic Centre Bathurst trials Inclusion Hour initiative

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Aquatic Centre Bathurst's inclusion coordinator Rowee Stair and lifeguard Kathryn van Klooster with the accessibility equipment. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

MANNING Aquatic Centre is making it easier for older adults and people with a disability to utilise its pools.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.