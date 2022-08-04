Council secures deal for 100 per cent renewable energy for facilities

Coordinated by Central NSW Joint Organisation, Council has entered into a Renewable Electricity Supply Agreement with Iberdrola (Australia) P/L to supply 100 per cent renewable electricity until 2030. The 100 per cent renewables will come from electricity supplied from the Bodangara Wind Farm near Wellington NSW, and the retirement of Large-Scale Generation Certificates associated with that project. There will be an option to change to the Flyers Creek Wind Farm, another Iberdrola project under construction near Blayney, when it becomes operational.