Western Advocate

Council secures deal for 100 per cent renewable energy for facilities

August 4 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING GREEN: Solar panels on the roof of Bathurst Rail Museum. Photo: BATHURST REGIONAL COUNCIL

Council has secured a contract for renewable electricity to power large sites and streetlighting by combining with ten other councils from the central NSW region and five councils from the riverina region in a joint procurement process.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.