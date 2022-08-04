BATHURST Regional Council has closed Eleven Mile Drive due to water over the road.
Council announced the road's closure at roughly 2pm on Thursday, August 4, with water over the road near Saltram Creek.
Council continues to monitor roads around the region and the level of the Macquarie River.
Council will continue to provide updates on road closures around the city.
The closure of Eleven Mile Drive comes after Bathurst received over 32 millimetres of rain from 6.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, more rain can be expected throughout the rest of Thursday, however, the rain is expected to ease in the coming days, with a handful of millimetres forecast to fall on Friday and Saturday.
