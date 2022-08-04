Western Advocate

Bathurst Regional Council closes Eleven Mile Drive due to water over road at Saltram Creek

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The road closed sign on the Kelso end of Eleven Mile Drive. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

BATHURST Regional Council has closed Eleven Mile Drive due to water over the road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.