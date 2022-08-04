Search underway after vehicle swept into flooded causeway

A search operation is currently underway near Mudgee after a vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway overnight.
About 6.30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Macdonalds Creek, near Lower Piambong Road, Erudgere - about 15km north-west of Mudgee - after reports a vehicle had been swept into a causeway by floodwaters.
Officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW SES, commenced a search and rescue operation and located a vehicle submerged in the waterway; it's unknown if there are any persons inside the vehicle at this time.
Police and emergency services will continue operations this morning to access the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
