THE lower level bridge in Hereford Street is one of several roads which are temporary closed following heavy rain falls across Bathurst on Thursday.
According to Bathurst Regional Council's latest road closure information, released at 4.30am on Friday morning, the following roads are closed.
The Hereford Street low level bridge is closed, Eleven Mile Drive is closed with water over the road at Saltram Creek, Gowan Road is closed with water over culvert in Cabonne Council area and Crudine Road is also closed with water over road at Buckleys Creek.
A spokesperson for Bathurst Regional Council said Council is continuing to monitor roads around the region and the level of the Macquarie/Wambuul River and will continue to provide updates.
The road closures come after Bathurst received over 32 millimetres of rain from 6.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rain is expected to ease in the coming days, with a handful of millimetres forecast to fall on Friday and Saturday.
