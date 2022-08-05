Woman found safe and well after vehicle swept into floodwaters near Mudgee

A woman has been found safe and well after her vehicle was swept into a flooded causeway near Mudgee overnight.
About 6.30pm on Thursday, August 4, emergency services were called to Macdonalds Creek, near Lower Piambong Road, Erudgere (roughly 15km north-west of Mudgee) after reports a vehicle had been swept into a causeway by flash floodwaters.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Officers attached to Orana-Mid Western Police District, assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW State Emergency Service, commenced a search and rescue operation and located a vehicle submerged in the waterway.
Following extensive inquiries, police were notified a 59-year-old woman sought assistance at a nearby property in Piambong. She has been taken to Mudgee Hospital for assessment.
A recovery operation will continue on Friday, August 5, to access the vehicle.
Duty Officer Inspector David Abercrombie reminds road users to exercise caution and drive to conditions, slowing down and remaining vigilant when driving in wet weather.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.