Western Advocate
Our Business

Italian chef Marco Marano one of the new additions to Bathurst's Church Bar

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Church Bar chefs Marco Marano and Irwan Kok busy cooking pizzas following the reopening of the business. Picture: Amy Rees

After months of renovations, Church Bar has reopened with a fresh look, a fresh menu and a fresh face in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.