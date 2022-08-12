OUTGOING president of the Rotary Club of Daybreak, Catherine Fitzsimons, has reflected on the achievements of the club in the last 12 months, as she handed over the presidency to Mitchell Bestwick, at the club's annual change over function.
At the function, which was held at the Bathurst Club, Ms Fitzsimons spoke on the club's activities over the past 12 months, saying she was proud of what the group had achieved together.
Advertisement
"Thank you all for making it another great year of Rotary fellowship and community service," she said.
In her president's report, Ms Fitzsimons said, "It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as the president of the club, notwithstanding the challenges of COVID and international conflict, among others, that we have faced."
She thanked every member of the club for continuing to support and serve the local community by being a member of this Rotary club.
"I would especially like to thank my fellow board members for sharing with me the job of keeping our club alive and administratively sound," she said.
READ MORE:
"We have continued our community service under the international banner of 'Serve to Change Lives'. In the early weeks of my presidency, I urged our club to consider ways that we could support the four focus areas identified by our International President, namely to increase our impact, expand our reach, enhance participant engagement and increase our ability to adapt.
Regarding the goal to increase their impact, she said wanted to mention the club's donation of an infant monitoring unit worth nearly $10,000 to the pediatric ward at Bathurst Hospital in December, 2021.
"Our club donated less than $2000 in cash but put in the leg work to draw the other resources together to create a significant impact in our community," she said.
She said it was an example of how the club works with other Rotary clubs within the district and in the local area to increase their impact.
Overall, Ms Fitzsimons said he was proud of what the club had achieved together.
"Thank you all for making it another great year of Rotary fellowship and community service," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.