Western Advocate

Rotary members reflect on the last year at annual changeover function

August 12 2022 - 12:30am
OUTGOING president of the Rotary Club of Daybreak, Catherine Fitzsimons, has reflected on the achievements of the club in the last 12 months, as she handed over the presidency to Mitchell Bestwick, at the club's annual change over function.

