Paramedicine, nursing at the top of Bathurst's university preferences

By Jacinta Carroll
August 11 2022 - 7:00am
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECK DEMO. Maurice Otutaha (third-year paramedicine student ,CSU) and Richard King (CSU) with Year 1111 student James Hillsdon picured at the careers expo at CSU this week. Paramedicine is one of the top courses being applied for at the Bathurst campus. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 080922career6

PARAMEDICINE and nursing are among the most popular courses for prospective students thinking about studying at Charles Sturt University, Bathurst in 2023.

