Paramedicine, nursing at the top of Bathurst's university preferences

PARAMEDICINE and nursing are among the most popular courses for prospective students thinking about studying at Charles Sturt University, Bathurst in 2023.
Applications for university study in 2023 are strong across the board according to the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC), with well over 26,000 Year 12 applications already received.
That trend is likely to continue, with all courses for semester 1, 2023 now available on UAC's website.
Charles Sturt University Associate Director of Admissions, in the Charles Sturt Division of Students, Peter Greening said to date Charles Sturt University has received close to 800 UAC preferences for Bathurst courses, including almost 200 first preference (applicants can preference up to five courses in UAC).
"The most popular courses for the Bathurst campus in UAC are Bachelor of Paramedicine, Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary), Bachelor of Education (K-12), and Bachelor of Psychology," he said.
He said UAC applications traditionally continue growing strongly until the end of September each year.
"In addition to UAC preferences, Charles Sturt's flagship early entry program the Charles Sturt Advantage (CSA), has quickly become the main channel that school leavers are using to apply for our courses," he said.
"To date we have received well over 3000 preferences via CSA for Bathurst courses, including almost 1000 first preferences.
"The most popular courses for Bathurst campus are Bachelor of Paramedicine, Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (K-12) and Bachelor of Engineering (Civil)(Honours).
Kim Paino, UAC's General Manager of Marketing and Engagement, encourages students who haven't already applied to apply before early bird closing on Friday 30 September, when the fee increases.
"Even if they're not sure yet what they want to study, they should apply now because they'll have plenty of time to change their preferences later," she said.
"There's lots of information available to guide students with their decision-making.
"They can check UAC's course search or the UAC Guide 2022-23, now available online or in schools."
