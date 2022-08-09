THE long awaited return of the Bathurst Careers Expo brought a record number of exhibitors to the event's new venue on Tuesday.
Having been based at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) since the event's launch back in 2014, the careers expo made the move to Charles Sturt University (CSU) this year.
There were over 70 exhibitors on show, including an array of Bathurst-based and national businesses, with over 700 students attending over the course of the day.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor was excited to see the return of the careers expo, which hasn't run for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's absolutely fabulous to have it back," he said.
"The best part of it is the facility. It's a lot bigger for our exhibitors, with a lot more space.
"There's a resume centre here if you're looking to apply for a job.
"This is a wonderful initiative from Bathurst Regional Council and Charles Sturt University."
TAFE NSW was also on hand at the careers expo, with volunteers available to talk to people about career and study opportunities.
TAFE NSW World Skills Manager, Adam Lucas, said Tuesday was a great opportunity to engage with the Bathurst community.
"It's good for TAFE NSW to be back at careers expos," he said.
"We had a bit of a hiatus with COVID-19, so it's good to be back, face-to-face, promoting what we do at TAFE.
"There's plenty of career options like training for school leavers and career changes."
Mr Lucas said TAFE NSW would usually do a number of major career expos across the state, at least before COVID-19.
"Bathurst is a big centre for us, in a regional centre," he said.
"Obviously we have the local TAFE centre but we've got surrounding regional centres like Orange and Lithgow. It's always good to get out here and promote what we do."
Australian Community Media (ACM), the publisher of this masthead, was also on site, eager to meet people within the Bathurst community.
"This is a great opportunity for us to connect with the local people," Shahriar Harun, from ACM, said.
"It's the first time we've attended a careers expo in recent times, so it's great experience being here.
"Our purpose is to be visible to our local community, but to also attract new people."
