Bathurst bracing for wet few days, with close to 30mm on the cards

BATHURST is still bracing for a wet few days, with close to 30 millimetres of rain likely to fall from Friday to Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 100 per cent chance of rain on Friday, with up to 15mm likely across the day.
On Saturday, the rain is expected to ease up slightly, with a 95 per cent chance of up to 8mm on Saturday.
There's a 95 per cent chance of up to 5mm of rain on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a number of minor to moderate flood warnings for the Macquarie River, however, they are further downstream at Wellington, Dubbo, Warren and Carinda.
