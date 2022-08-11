Western Advocate
Bathurst could receive close to 30 millimetres of rain between Friday and Sunday

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated August 11 2022 - 3:50am, first published 1:00am
Bathurst bracing for wet few days, with close to 30mm on the cards

BATHURST is still bracing for a wet few days, with close to 30 millimetres of rain likely to fall from Friday to Sunday.

