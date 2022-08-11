Western Advocate

Blayney Shire Council reassured Newcrest will foot the bill for any roadworks needed on Cadia Road

Mark Logan
Updated August 11 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:20am
Insets (from left) Scott Ferguson and Aaron Brannigan have been in dialogue about the state of Cadia Road when the vent rise is repaired.

Cadia Road will be used by mining vehicles to transport thousands of tonnes of rock but Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson has moved to reassure ratepayers they won't be left with the roadworks bill at the end of it all.

